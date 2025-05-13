Two finest sides of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, defending champions Australia national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team will be locking horns in the WTC 2025 final match at the "home of cricket", the Lord's. This will be the only third World Test Championship final match ever in history, with the first one being bagged by New Zealand in 2021, and the second by Australia in 2023. India were runners-up in both. So, the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match will be the first final of the tournament without India, and also the first with South Africa. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

It goes without saying that Tests are regarded as the classiest form of cricket by the OGs of the game. So, winning the World Test Championship 2025 final match will be one of the biggest accolades for the winning nation between South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 final match. The SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match will also be a big opportunity for the Proteas to finally touch silverware in the sport, as they last one a title in 1998, bagging the ICC Champions Trophy. The Aussies would also look determined to win the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match, as this would complete their aim of defending the title. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final: Temba Bavuma Set To Lead Pace-Heavy South Africa Squad Against Australia (Watch Video).

World Test Championship 2025 Final Schedule

The WTC 2025 final is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), and continue for five days, like every other Test match, till June 15, if not decided earlier.

World Test Championship 2025 Final Venue

The grand final of the SA vs AUS World Test Championship 2025 final match will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, also referred to as the "home of cricket" in London, England.

World Test Championship 2025 Final Squads

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

Australia National Cricket Team: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (Travelling Reserve: Brendan Doggett)

World Test Championship 2025 Final Streaming

The World Test Championship 2025 final match live streaming viewing options for fans in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Australia’s Squad for ICC WTC 2023–25 Final and West Indies Tour Announced: Cameron Green Returns After Injury; Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Konstas Included.

World Test Championship 2025 Final Telecast Details

The World Test Championship 2025 broadcasting rights for India are with the Star Sports Network. So, fans in India can avail viewing options of the World Test Championship 2025 final match live telecast on the Star Sports HD/SD TV channels.

