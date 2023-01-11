Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) launched its first franchise Twenty20 league, International League Twenty20 (ILT20), scheduled to kick off on January 13 2023. The inaugural edition of ILT20 will involve six franchises taking centre stage, owned by several international companies, including MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors. The maiden franchise Twenty20 league of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be a month-long tournament held across three world-class venues; Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Ground and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, you can download the full tournament schedule in PDF format for free here. UAE’s ILT20 To Not Get List A Status, Players’ Performances Won’t Be Added to T20 Records: ICC.

The cash-rich event will witness six teams clashing in 34 matches at the league stage and Play-offs. Each team will battle against the other five teams twice in the league stage. The opening match of the enthralling tournament will see a face-off between Dubai Capitals (DC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) on January 13. Meanwhile, the final showdown of the electrifying event is scheduled on February 12. Both the season opener and final of the ILT20 2023 will be staged at Dubai International Stadium. International League T20 Unveils Trophy For Inaugural Season in 2023.

ILT20 2023 Full Schedule With Venue and Timings in IST

Date Match Time Venue January 13 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai January 14 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 15 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors 7:30 PM Dubai January 16 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Dubai January 17 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Sharjah January 18 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers 7:30 PM Dubai January 19 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Sharjah January 20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 21 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors 3:30 PM Dubai January 21 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 22 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants 3:30 PM Dubai January 22 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 23 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 7:30 PM Dubai January 24 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 25 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Dubai January 26 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah January 27 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Dubai January 28 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3:30 PM Sharjah January 28 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers 7:30 PM Dubai January 29 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Sharjah January 30 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 31 Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers 7:30 PM Sharjah February 1 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi February 2 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers 7:30 PM Dubai February 3 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi February 4 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants 3:30 PM Dubai February 4 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi February 5 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Dubai February 6 Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Sharjah February 8 Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Dubai February 9 Eliminator 7:30 PM Sharjah February 10 Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai February 12 Final 7:30 PM Dubai

The UAE-introduced T20 league has received greater attention from media outlets across the globe as the event is set to be the second highest-paying franchise league after Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition, the teams are allowed to play as many as nine foreign players in the final XI. The league will also provide an opportunity to the unfledged local talent representing the UAEs international team to play alongside the all-time big names of shortest format like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Moeen Ali and many more, to get the greater game exposure.

