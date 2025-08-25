Mumbai, August 25: With the fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) on the horizon, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced a formidable new coaching team ahead of the league’s first-ever auction. Former England batter Jonathan Trott stepped in as head coach, bringing with him an impressive record as one of England’s most technically sound batters. Since moving into coaching, Trott has guided Afghanistan to a historic ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final and an inspired run at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As a player, he scored 3,835 runs in 52 Tests and 2,819 runs in 68 ODIs at an average of 51, with four centuries and 22 fifties. ILT20 2025-26 Auction Dates Announced: International League T20 to Have Player's Bidding Event for the First Time for Season 4 on September 30.

Expressing delight at joining the Gulf Giants as the new head coach, Trott said, “The Gulf Giants have quickly become one of the ILT20’s most successful teams. My goal is to empower players to excel and help shape a championship-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 Auction.”

Joining him is New Zealand pace great Shane Bond as bowling coach. A veteran of 120 internationals with 259 wickets, Bond’s coaching career spans over a decade, including national duties with New Zealand and T20 franchise roles across IPL and the UAE ILT20.

“The team’s ambition is clear. I’m excited to sharpen our bowling attack and make a decisive impact this season,' Bond said.

South Africa’s Andrew Puttick, who amassed nearly 17,000 first-class runs, will serve as batting coach, having previously worked with Afghanistan, South Africa and Pakistan.

Puttick said, “It’s an honour to work in a setup that values player development. I’m eager to contribute to our collective success.”

Jamie Troughton, a former England cricketer, will lead fielding efforts, while seasoned fitness professional Nick Lee, with experience at Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, returns to partner Trott as strength & conditioning coach. ILT20 2025–26: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Sam Curran Return to International League T20 Season Four.

The Gulf Giants’ coaching revamp reflects Adani Sportsline’s focus on nurturing talent and creating a growth-driven environment. Young UAE all-rounder Aayan Khan and Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani are among its notable success stories.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of cricketing minds. Their experience and shared values will be pivotal in taking the Gulf Giants to new heights.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).