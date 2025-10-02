The International League T20 of UAE, popularly known as ILT20 conducted the first player's auction in its history on October 1, 2025. The auction was preceding their fourth season. The ILT20 commenced in 2023 and has delivered three successful seasons. Now the ILT20 2025-26 auction was conducted to bring more transparency and excitement to the player signing process. The franchises were allowed to retain and sign a few players ahead of the auction and given wild card picks as well. During the auction, 60 players found teams out of the 73 slots were available. 117 players went unsold and one of the names contained star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravi Ashwin Goes Unsold at ILT20 2025-26 Auction; Former Indian Spinner Finds No Takers During Bidding Event in Dubai.

Surprising all, the most expensive purchase of the ILT20 2025 was West Indies opener Andre Fletcher. He was purchased by MI Emirates for USD 260000. England's Scott Currie, who recently impressed in the Hundred, found takers in Dubai Capitals who purchased him for USD 250000. The locals were in high demand as well with Junaid Siddique getting a price of $170000 and Muhammad Rohid Khan being retained using RTM card by MI Emirates for USD 140000. Among the associate cricketers, Brandon McMullen went to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a whopping USD 110000.

ILT20 2025-26 All Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Brandon McMullen (USD 110,000), Michael Pepper, Unmukt Chand (USD 40,000 each), Ibrar Ahmed (USD 22,000), Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Alishan Sharafu.

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah (USD 80,000 each), Qais Ahmad (USD 40,000), Tom Bruce (USD 80,000), Hasan Nawaz (USD 40,000), Sanjay Pahal, Vriitya Aravind, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Dan Lawrence, Max Holden, Lockie Ferguson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Curran, Andries Gous, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer.

Dubai Capitals: Scott Currie (USD 250,000), Mohammad Nabi (USD 80,000), Tymal Mills (USD 80,000), Muhammad Farooq, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare, Jordan Matthew Cox, Rovman Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Jimmy Neesham.

Gulf Giants: Liam Dawson (USD 170,000), Tabraiz Shamsi (USD 40,000), Fred Klaassen (USD 40,000), Chris Wood (USD 40,000), Ramon Simmonds (USD 40,000), Haider Razzaq (USD 50,000), Meet Bhavsar (USD 14,000), Ishtiaq Ahmad (USD 16,000), Asif Khan (USD 26,000), Zuhaib Zubair (USD 10,000), Sean Dickson (USD 10,000), Tom Moores (USD 40,000), Lorcan Tucker (USD 10,000), Moeen Ali, James Vince, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Adair, Gerhard Erasmus, Blessing Muzarabani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher (USD 260,000), Muhammad Rohid (USD 140,000), Naveen-ul-Haq (USD 100,000), Jordan Thompson (USD 48,000), Shakib Al Hasan (USD 40,000), Nosthush Kenjige, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Shafiq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Tom Banton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Kamindu Mendis. Ravi Ashwin Signs Up For Full Season of BBL 2025-26 With Sydney Thunder After Going Unsold In ILT20 2025-26 Auction.

Sharjah Warriorz: Junaid Siddique (USD 170,000), Dwaine Pretorius (USD 120,000), Nathan Sowter (USD 100,000), Jayden Seales (USD 80,000), Taskin Ahmed (USD 80,000), Wasim Akram (USD 55,000), Ethan D’Souza, Richard Ngarava, Harmeet Singh, Raees Ahmad, Mohamed Nawfer, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Salman Khan, James Rew, Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Tim Southee, Saurabh Netravalkar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Emirates Cricket Board ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).