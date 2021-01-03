Members of the Queensland government came up with a blunt response after Team India reportedly expressed unwillingness to serve 14-day quarantine in Brisbane for the fourth and final Test. While any official statement is yet to come, several reports emerged that the visitors aren’t keen on travelling to Brisbane as they have to serve yet another strict isolation period. Notably, they have already undergone 14-day quarantine in Sydney upon their arrival down under. While the visitors are reportedly demanding some easement in quarantine protocols, members of the Queensland government stated that the team is more than welcome not to enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocols. Team India Reportedly Not Keen to Travel Brisbane for Final Test Due to Quarantine Restrictions.

“If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come,” The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said while addressing the media. Bates’ statement got more power by Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander who made it clear that the protocols won’t be changed at any cost. “If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple,” Mander said. Indian Team Management Rubbishes Allegations of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Others Breaching Bio Bubble in Melbourne.

Here's How Ros Bates Reacted!!

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM — Ros Bates MP (@Ros_Bates_MP) January 3, 2021

Speaking of protocols, five Indian cricketers namely Rohit Sharma, openers Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant allegedly breached the bio-secure bubble and have been put under isolation. Dark clouds are even looming on their participation the third Test which gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Meanwhile, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after the first two games. Both sides had ample time ahead of the SCG clash, and they must take the field with a solid game plan.

