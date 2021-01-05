Cricket fans have their eyes on the clock as India and Australia will be locking horns in the second Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The third Test match gets underway on January 7 (Thursday) with stakes being high. As the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1, the winner of the upcoming game will take an unassailable 2-1 lead. The match also provides an opportunity for fans of Dream11 fantasy game to pick the right team, captain and vice-captain and win prizes. Here we bring you all tips and predictions for the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Preview.

Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right players for these two crucial slots. However, the choice will not be easy as many players across both teams have impressed in the first two Test matches. Without further delay, let’s look at the ideal pick of captain and vice-captain slot in your Dream11 team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Pat Cummins

The top-ranked Test bowler has been at the top of his A-game this series and will be a big threat for India in Sydney as well. With ten wickets in two matches, Cummins is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker this series and would be raring to better his tally. Notably, the Sydney track is expected to be grassy, and the right-arm pacer would be licking his lips to have a go. Not to forget, Cummins can contribute with the ball as well.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Ajinkya Rahane

While Cummins has taken most wickets in the series, Rahane has topped the run-scoring chart with 181 runs in four innings. He has looked comfortable against the thunderbolts of Aussie pacers, and his experience of performing down under is another reason why he should be the vice-captain of your fantasy team. Notably, the stand-in Indian captain can also accumulate points for you with his catches.

IND vs AUS Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

