India and Australia, the top-two ranked Test teams, are set to take on each other in what promises to be a Border Gavaskar Trophy full of excitement, thrill and some serious cricketing action. These two sides have always enjoyed a rich rivalry and the Border Gavaskar Trophy is a reminder that grit and determination is all it takes to make a difference at the end of the day. India will surely miss Rishabh Pant, who starred for them the last time this series took place, in Australia. The left-hander carved out a reputation of being one of India's best performers in Test cricket with a sensational knock that broke Australian hearts and gave cricket fans a myriad of memories to cherish.

This series will be a tough one for both captains-Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins as it will play a part in cementing their legacies as leaders. Both India and Australia, needless to say, have some top players who will be in action and along with the rivalry, come some interesting player battles, something which fans will be looking forward to experiencing. There has been a lot of speculation about how both teams might line up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 opener, with India expected to have a spin-heavy bowling attack. Both sides have also been hit with injuries, with Australia missing two of their best fast bowlers in, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Rising star Cameron Green is also expected to sit out of this match as he continues his recovery from a finger injury.

India will be without Shreyas Iyer for the series, who is out with a back injury and his absence has caused a bit of a selection headache for the hosts. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are both in contention to replace the injured Iyer and it remains to be seen how India end up designing their playing XI for this contest.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris