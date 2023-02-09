For the first time in 2023, India will be seen playing Test cricket on Thursday, February 9. The Indian team will take on Australia in a four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 1st Test will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. India vs Australia 1st Test has a starting time of 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India registered a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh when they played for the last time in this format. Meanwhile, Australia came out victorious against South Africa in a home series. Australia and India are currently in the top two positions of the World Test Championship table. Depending on the result of this series, both have a chance to book a place in the final. So, we can expect a very stern competition between these two teams. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer! Shares Video of him Ploughing Farm With Tractor in his First Instagram Post in Two Years.

The visitors are currently struggling with a lot of injuries. The experienced duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out. In their absence, Scott Boland will partner with captain Pat Cummins in the pace department. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon will lead the spin department. Todd Murphy, who has done very well in domestic cricket, might get his debut as early as the 1st match. No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will have a huge test against the Indian spinners. Apart from Marnus, the trio of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and David Warner will be the mainstays in the Australian batting line-up. Unfortunately, young all-rounder, Cameron Green might just not make the playing eleven.

Similar to Australia, India will also miss quite a few of their key players, especially in the batting department. Rishabh Pant, who has been India's best batter in red ball cricket in the last few years, is the biggest name on the list. KS Bharat is the most probable option to replace him. Apart from Pant, Shreyas Iyer will also miss the 1st Test. In Iyer's absence, Shubman Gill is expected to play in the middle order. The quartet of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to score the bulk of the runs for the hosts. India's bowling will be heavily reliant on their spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will have to be at their level best against a strong Australian batting lineup. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will partner with Mohammed Shami in the pace department.

When Is India vs Australia 1st Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face Australia in the 1st Test on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The match will take place in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The play of day 1 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Nagpur Pitch Curator’ Fans Tease Australian Cricket Team As MS Dhoni’s Video of Ploughing Farm With Tractor Goes Viral.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st Test in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the match. Fans can also enjoy India vs Australia 1st Test with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports may provide live telecast of the game on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test 2023?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. You can enjoy the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

