Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar is in contention to be added to the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against England following injury concerns of other players. Virat Kohli’s team are set to take on the Three Lions in five Twenty-20 matches following the conclusion of the Test series. All games in the shorter formats are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. India vs England T20I 2021 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Rahul Chahar, who was one of the two stand-by players for the Indian team during the Test series is in line to get a call-up for the T20Is due to worries over the fitness of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia. The Rajasthan spinner made his debut for the national team in 2019 but hasn’t played since. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England.

The 21-year-old has been a part of the Indian team bubble and is expected to be a direct replacement. According to Cricbuzz, the spinner also took part in the training session on March 8 (Monday) and is an automatic choice to replace either Varyn Chakravarthy or Rahul Tewatia in the national team set-up.

Rahul Chahar With Indian Squad

K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal, were other standby players for the Test series but have been released for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, however, Rahul Chahar has stayed put with the team.

Rahul Chahar has impressed in the shorter format of the game with Mumbai Indians, playing a crucial role in Rohit Sharma’s team's back-to-back title triumphs.

As per the reports, both Chakravarthy, Tewatia failed the first fitness test conducted at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore last month. It is understood that Rahul Tewatia is also a part of the Indian team bubble in Ahmedabad, however, Chakravarthy was not part of the training and has been asked to check into the NCA to work on his fitness targets.

