IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: New Zealand Chases Highest Total in Hamilton to Beat India by Four Wickets in Series Opener

Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After white-washing the T20I series 5-0, the Indian team is back to playing the 50 over format at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The Kiwis went on to beat the Men in Blue by four wickets and chased the highest total at Hamilton. Before getting into the minor stats of the match, let’s have a look at how the game panned out to be for both sides. After winning the toss, the hosts elected to bowl first. The Men in Blue had a couple of debutants at the opening slot one was Mayank Pandey and the other was Prithvi Shaw who made 20 and 32 runs respectively. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Virat Kohli who is yet to score a century in New Zealand chipped in with a half-century. Mumbai’s Shyeras Iyer brought in a century and put the visitors on the driver’s seat. KL Rahul got 88 and remained not out as the Indians put up a total of 347 runs on the board. Coming to the Kiwi inning, Martin Guptill couldn’t do much and made way to the pavilion on 32 runs. Henry Nicholas made 78. But it was Tom Latham and Ross Taylor who played a vital role in guiding the team home. Taylor remained unbeaten on 109 runs and stayed till the end. With this, India tastes its first defeat on Kiwi soil. Now, let’s have a look at the stats of the match.

#This happens to be the highest successful chase for the Kiwis. Back in 2007, team New Zealand had chased a total of 347 runs against Australia in Hamilton.

#Virat Kohli moves past Sourav Ganguly to be the third-highest skipper in the ODI. Kohli now has amassed now has 5123 runs as the Indian ODI captain.

#Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal both made their ODI debut today.

#This is the third occasion where Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a leg-spinner out of his last four ODI innings. He was twice dismissed by Australia’s Adam Zampa and Ish Sodhi.

#Shreyas Iyer joins the league of Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and others as this is the fourth time that a number four batsman has scored a century.

#Shreyas Iyer brought up his first ODI century.

The Men in Blue will now head to Auckland to play their second ODI and would surely be eyeing a comeback into the series. The three-match ODI series now stands on 1-0.