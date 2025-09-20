The first high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match was an easy win for the Men in Blue. The high-flying Team India were no match for the Green Shirts in the Group A encounter. Now, the much-talked-about, controversial IND vs PAK Asia Cup T20I is set to happen again, this time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, as the first game for both sides. The India national cricket team won all three games and finished as Group A toppers to book a slot in the Super Four stage. Arch-rivals Pakistan confirmed their berth after finishing as runners-up in the same group. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: History, Tension and the ‘Handshake’ Everyone Will Be Watching in India-Pakistan Clash.

The Pakistan national cricket team ended as runners-up in Group A after winning against the UAE and Oman. They tasted their only loss against neighbours India. India had won that match at the Dubai International Stadium by seven wickets. Batting first, Pakistan could only manage a total of 127/9. India chased down the target easily, scoring 131/3 in 15.5 overs. Now, defending champions, the Indian cricket team, will love to continue asserting dominance when they face their neighbours at the same venue they battled earlier.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage T20I is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 21, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The weather in Dubai during the match time is expected to remain hot and humid. However, the good news is that, with no chances of rainfall visible in the forecast, we can expect the IND vs PAK T20I to be uninterrupted by rain. Who Will Be Match Referee for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match in Dubai?.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium offers some advantage to fast bowlers, who can make it swing in the initial overs with the new ball. Batting after the first few overs should seem easier. However, spinners might face some difficulty, as the ven surface makes conditions difficult for them.

