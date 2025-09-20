Who will be the match referee for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai? This is certainly a question that fans would have had in mind at least a week ago when India and Pakistan had squared off for the first time in the Asia Cup 2025. While it was a one-sided clash that saw the India National Cricket Team come out victorious, the 'handshake controversy'--wherein India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha and the absence of post-match customary handshake between the two teams--was what emerged as one of the biggest talking points. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Match Referee Andy Pycroft Informed of ‘No Handshake’ Four Minutes Before India-Pakistan Toss.

The handshake saga spiralled into a massive row that even saw Pakistan threaten to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 tournament if match referee Andy Pycroft, who they accused of violating ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws of Cricket on Spirit of the Game, wasn't removed from the competition. However, Pakistan did play their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) after threatening to boycott the clash and interestingly, Andy Pycroft was the man who acted as the match referee for that contest. With India and Pakistan squaring off again, this time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, all eyes will also be on who officiates as match referee and whether this time, the captains and players shake hands. Andy Pycroft Conducts Toss in Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Controversy-Hit Match Referee to Officiate Game Despite Protests From PCB

Who Will Be Match Referee for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match in Dubai?

Interestingly, it is the match referee Andy Pycroft, at the centre of the 'handshake' incident, who is once again set to officiate the India vs Pakistan match, this time the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. This was reported by Kushan Sarkar of PTI (Press Trust of India) and the Zimbabwean's action will be in focus.

Andy Pycroft Will Be Match Referee for IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash

Tomorrow's Match Referee for India vs Pakistan Super 4s game: ANDY PYCROFT#IndVPak #AsiaCup2025 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 20, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that Andy Pycroft was informed just 'four minutes' before the IND vs PAK toss in the Asia Cup 2025 that there wouldn't be any handshake between players and also the teams. Meanwhile, the India National Cricket Team had beaten Pakistan comfortably by seven wickets in their Group A encounter on September 14.

