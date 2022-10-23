At 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) today, the cricket world would stand still, wait and watch as India take on Pakistan in what is expected to be nothing short of an absolute belter in the T20 World Cup 2022. The match would be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the fans would divide themselves as supporters of both sides and cheer the players loudly in this match. Both teams open their respective campaigns in the competition with this game. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Cricket Match Timing in IST

The stakes are definitely high despite it being a campaign opener, as both teams would want nothing less than a good start in the competition. India would want to erase their memories of playing in the T20 World Cup last year, where a defeat to Pakistan in their very first game set things up for the side, which didn't even make it past the group stage after losing to New Zealand in their second match. Under new leadership and management this time, India would aim to have a better performance this time, especially against Pakistan's ace Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had given his side a good start, dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pretty early on.

Pakistan on the other hand, would take a world of confidence from that win last year. They did meet India twice in T20Is earlier this year, losing on one occasion but Babar Azam and co, after pulling off that historic feat, would hope to have a same effort and result on the field this time as well. Both India and Pakistan have had quality performances in bilateral competitions leading up to the World Cup and with two sets of in-form players, one can expect nothing less than an absolute cracker at the MCG on Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.