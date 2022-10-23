Shan Masood, who has been out there in the middle for a while now, has started to play his shots. After Iftikhar Ahmed hit a four in the last over, Masood found the gaps and also struck one to the fence. Pakistan would need these two to hang on in the middle and build a partnership.
Pakistan need new heroes to do the job for them in this match. Both captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dismissed very early on and India are clearly on top here. While Arshdeep Sigh has been amongst the wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has piled the pressure on the Pakistan batters.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes again and this time, he has the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. He got the right-hander to top edge a ball which was safely caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India have got the two big Pakistan batters out! Wow! Mohammad Rizwan c Bhuvneshwar b Arshdeep Singh 4(12)
India continue to put pressure on Pakistan as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is posing a lot of trouble for the Pakistan batters. Shan Masood has found it tough to handle the swing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and they seem all at sea. India will want to build on the momentum that they are gaining here in the powerplay.
India have gotten off to a flier! Arshdeep Singh capitalised on the pressure put on Pakistan by dismissing their skipper Babar Azam for just a duck. Mohammad Rizwan then closed out on the second over with a much-needed boundary.
OUT! India continue their fine start and Arshdeep Singh is the man to provide the breakthrough. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was trapped right in front of the wickets and the umpire had no trouble in raising his finger. A massive wicket for India! Babar Azam 0(1) lbw Arshdeep Singh
What a start this is for India! Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball to swing and has troubled Mohammad Rizwan, conceding only one run in form of a wide.
Pakistan's Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and the Men in Blue would bowl first in the match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022.
At 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) today, the cricket world would stand still, wait and watch as India take on Pakistan in what is expected to be nothing short of an absolute belter in the T20 World Cup 2022. The match would be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the fans would divide themselves as supporters of both sides and cheer the players loudly in this match. Both teams open their respective campaigns in the competition with this game. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Cricket Match Timing in IST
The stakes are definitely high despite it being a campaign opener, as both teams would want nothing less than a good start in the competition. India would want to erase their memories of playing in the T20 World Cup last year, where a defeat to Pakistan in their very first game set things up for the side, which didn't even make it past the group stage after losing to New Zealand in their second match. Under new leadership and management this time, India would aim to have a better performance this time, especially against Pakistan's ace Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had given his side a good start, dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pretty early on.
Pakistan on the other hand, would take a world of confidence from that win last year. They did meet India twice in T20Is earlier this year, losing on one occasion but Babar Azam and co, after pulling off that historic feat, would hope to have a same effort and result on the field this time as well. Both India and Pakistan have had quality performances in bilateral competitions leading up to the World Cup and with two sets of in-form players, one can expect nothing less than an absolute cracker at the MCG on Sunday.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.