India and Pakistan are all set to have a face-off with each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The high-octave encounter has opinions flowing from all sides. Now, Mohammad Amir has predicted the winner for the mouth-watering encounter and is believed to have an upper hand as they were in Dubai for the IPL 2021. “The prediction for me will be 60-40. 10 percent I will give India,” he said during a show. Furthermore, he said that things are quite unpredictable in T20 matches. IND vs PAK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

However, he also highlighted the fact that India enjoys an unbeaten record of 5-0 in the T20 matches. The record extends to 7-0 in the 50 over format. The last time when the two teams met each other in the CWC 2019 in England, the Men in Blue registered a comprehensive win of 89 runs in the game. The match was played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs in the game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli on the other hand had scored 77 runs. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth of 336 runs. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Fakhar Zaman had slammed 62 runs whereas Babar Azam had 48 runs. Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya got a couple of wickets each. The match was marred by rain and thus India won by the D/L method. The Men in Blue will be looking to extend their winning streak whereas the Pakistan Cricket Team will be looking to obstruct the winning record of the Indians.

