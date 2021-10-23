India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the mouth-watering clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 match. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and the fans can't keep calm for the high octane encounter. In this article, we shall bring to you a preview of the match that talks about key players, head-to-head encounters and so on. But before that, let's have a look at how things panned out for both teams in the warm-up games. ‘Maaro Mujhe Maro’ Pakistani Fan Shares a Hilarious Post Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

So both India and Pakistan played a couple of warm-up games. India played against England and Australia and stayed unbeaten in the warm-up contests. The Men in Blue registered a seven-wicket win and nine-wicket win over Australia. Whereas, Pakistan played against West Indies and walked away with a 7 wicket win. Whereas, they lost to South Africa, by six wickets. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Preview & Playing XI: Virat Kohli’s India Face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Super 12 Clash.

IND vs PAK, T20 Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have met each other in the T20 World Cup five times wherein the Men in Blue have registered a 5-0 win against Men in Green.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, Key Players

For India, the key players in the game would be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi will be the key players.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, Mini-Battles

Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma will also be an important clash--both of which can have impacts on the outcome of the game.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). The ENG vs WI encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the England vs West Indies match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs PAK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Likely Playing Xis

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

