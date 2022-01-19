After a disappointing Test series against South Africa, it was time for the shorter version of cricket. All eyes were on the new captain KL Rahul who was named as the skipper of the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is down with an injury. The first ODI was held at Boland Park and the game witnessed the home team walking away with a win by 31 runs. In this article, we shall be speaking about the stat highlights of the match but before that let's quickly have a look at how things panned out for both sides. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Highlights.

So after winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat. The South African batsmen were blazing guns with the bat. The team lost opener Janneman Malan quite early in the game as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the batter. But Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were the star for the side as they slammed 110 and 129 runs respectively. With this, the team notched up a total of 296 runs on the board with a loss of four wickets. The Indian batting lineup did not look as impressive. Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) were the ones who did well with the bat. Shardul Thakur in the end did try and win the game, but his half-century clearly wasn't enough for the visitors to win the match. In the end, it was South Africa who had the last laugh. Now, let's have a look at the stats of the match below:

#This was the first time that Rahul captained India in his 39th ODI match. Mohinder Amarnath in Oct 1984 (35 ODIs) was the first Indian who let the team before playing 50 ODIs.

# KL is the third player after Syed Kirmani and Virender Sehwag to lead India in ODIs without having captained in List A cricket previously.

#Virat Kohli surpasses Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in a way ODIs.

#Kohli slammed his 63rd half-century in 50 over format.

#Shikhar Dhawan scored his 34 half-century in ODIs.

#This was the third time that a couple of SA batsmen slammed a century against India in the ODI at home.

#Skipper Temba Bavuma scored his second century in ODIs.

#Rassie van der Dussen slammed his second century in the 50 over format of the game.

#Shardul Thakur scored his maiden half-century in South Africa.

In the second ODI, the visitors will look forward to making a comeback in the series. The second game will be held on January 21, 2022, at the same venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).