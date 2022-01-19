Both India and South Africa come into the One-Day International (ODI) series with some rebuilding to do. And thus to begin with, we might actually have no favourites here. KL Rahul is in charge of team India, which features Virat Kohli as well. After Rohit Sharma, the newly appointed captain, was ruled out of the series, selectors have handed responsibility to Rahul. Meanwhile, stay tuned on this page for IND vs SA 1st ODI live score updates, live commentary and full scorecard. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

Both India and South Africa will have to do some home work to finalise their respective playing XIs. India are thinking of handing an ODI debut to all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and it will be interesting to see if he finds a place in the side. If he does, it is more likely that the Men in Blue will not include Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock at the top. All-rounder Wayne Parnell is also making a comeback and whether he gets a game straightaway or not is what remains to be seen. Is India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen.

India Squad: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav.