With the series tied 2-2, all eyes would now turn to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday where both India and South Africa would lock horns to claim a memorable win. After two losses to begin the series, the Indian team retained faith in their playing XI and bounced back strong and hard in the next two matches, winning them and setting up what is expected to be a dramatic series finale on June 19. Ahead of the fifth game, we bring to you the Bengaluru weather and how the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium might behave in the decider. IND v SA, 4th T20I 2022: Rishabh Pant Has To Stop Looking for Aerial Shots Far Outside Off-Stump, Says Sunil Gavaskar

While India would have loads of momentum going into this clash, South Africa would have to once again find a winning formula. They have had forced changes for sure but poor batting has let them down big time in the last two games. Also, skipper Temba Bavuma's injury has been like salt to their injuries. They would hope for him to recover and be fit for the game.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected weather at the time of IND vs SA in Bengaluru (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Bengaluru would be a mild one with temperatures ranging from 21-23 degrees celsius. The climate would be a cool one with no humidity at all. There is no likelihood of rain.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

This ground is traditionally a high-scoring venue with short boundaries making it easier for batters to score runs. The outfield is also quick and high scores can be expected within the powerplay. Having said that, the bowlers have to be careful and not bowl poor deliveries.

