With ICC T20 World Cup 2022 just few weeks away India and South Africa play their last T20I before the mega tournament in Australia. India have already pocketed the three-match T20I series and thus chances are Men in Blue will test its bench strength. Don't be surprised to see main players rested for this encounter. Same goes for South Africa, who have struggled in the series. The proteas may want to try out certain combinations in this last fixture. Rohit Sharma Nose Bleeding: Indian Captain Continued to Lead the Team Despite External Injury (Watch Viral Video).

For India, chances are Shreyas Iyer will be included in the playing XI in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Also Mohammad Siraj could get a go ahead in this fixture as he looks the possible replacement if Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in T20Is. The Men in Blue have an edge when it comes to the head-to-head record as they have 13 wins in the bag, as compared to South Africa's eight victories. One match has ended in a No Result.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Key Players

Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul would be the key players for India in this contest. South Africa on the other hand, will rely on the performances of David Miller and Wayne Parnell to make an impact in this game.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Deepak Chahar and Quinton de Kock would be very interesting to watch. And so would the duel involving Kagiso Rabada and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant Deflects Ball Onto Rohit Sharma's Private Part During IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Netizens Share Funny Jokes On Twitter (Watch Video).

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday). The 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammad Siraj.

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (W), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Russow, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

