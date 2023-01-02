India (IND) will lock horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka have a starting time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Team India will kick-off their new year campaign against Sri Lanka by hosting them for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Men in Blue failed to advance in the white-ball cricket last year in multi-nation events. With Hardik Pandya given the reign to fix the previous lax form of the side in shortest format, notable names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are missing in the squad from the root. Heading a young camp, will Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya succeed in returning the team India to winning ways, only time will tell. On Which Channel India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL),Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND),Arshdeep Singh (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

