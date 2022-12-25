Incoming of the new year awaits home season for India men's cricket, which will kick-start with a white-ball series against their Asian counterparts Sri Lanka (SL). Sri Lanka will travel to India for three T20 internationals and as many ODI matches, starting from January 03 to 15 2023. Nearly eight months back in March 2022, India concluded their home season against the same opponent, Sri Lanka with a clean sweep. After a jam-packed year of international fixtures in sub continent and overseas, which also included T20I World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue will return back to their home turf for an action-packed schedule lined-up in 2023. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The limited overs T20I and ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be played across six different cities including Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum. A huge outburst of fans thronging into the stadiums is anticipated on arrival of the cricket back home after eight long months. Meanwhile, cricket lovers who can't afford to go to the stadiums can catch the live coverage of the upcoming fixtures between India and Sri Lanka on their TV sets at home and online as well. To get the information related to broadcasting/media rights for Sri Lanka tour of India 2023, we cover you with all the details below. Team India Upcoming Cricket Matches: BCCI Announces Schedule for Indian Cricket Team Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka's tour of India 2023?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka's tour of India 2023. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Network channels to catch the live action of the three-match T20I and three- match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka 2023. DD Sports will also telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 via DD Free Dish platform.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Sri Lanka's tour of India 2023 Online

Disney+ Hotstar, an online video streaming platform will live stream Sri Lanka's tour of India 2023. Fans with premium subscription can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to avail the online live Streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).