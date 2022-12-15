India's jam-packed home season for 2023 will commence with a six-match white ball series against Sri Lanka. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, 8 December, announced the schedule of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of India. Sri Lanka's tour will include three T20I matches and as many One day internationals, starting from 3 January 2023. The last time Sri Lanka visited India was in February 2022 which concluded as a disappointing outing for the Islanders after losing both T20I and Test series. You can download the IND vs SL Schedule in PDF format here along with venue and match timings. Team India Upcoming Cricket Matches: BCCI Announces Schedule for Indian Cricket Team Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

India will be hosting the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka across six different venues. The Men-in-blue will kick-off their new year with a three-match T20I series. Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to lit up once again for the first time since COVID-19 hit in 2020 and has been appointed to host the opening T20I of the series on 3 January. The teams will then move to Pune for the second T20I encounter, scheduled on 5 January at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The third and final T20I will be played on 7 January at Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot, Gujarat.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 03 1st T20I 07:00 PM Mumbai January 05 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Pune January 07 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Rajkot January 10 1st ODI 02:00 PM Guwahati January 12 2nd ODI 02:00 PM Kolkata January 15 3rd ODI 02:00 PM Thiruvananthapuram

After the final T20I, action will then switch to a 50-over white ball contest. The first ODI is slated on 10 January at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Assam, followed by the second ODI on 12 January at iconic Edens Garden Kolkata. The Island nation will conclude their India's tour with the final ODI scheduled on 15 January at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram Kerala. After the ODI series tie with Afghanistan lately, Sri Lanka are yet to make their direct qualification in the upcoming men's World Cup in 2023. Hence, the lined up series against India is pivotal for Sri Lanka to boost their chances in qualifying for the top eight spot.

