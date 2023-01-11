India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) are scheduled to meet at Iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata to play the second ODI of the three-match series on January 12 (Thursday). The second ODI starts at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Stars in India’s Winning Start.

India sealed a thumping win in the first ODI over Sri Lanka on Tuesday to lead the series by 1-0. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) built a solid platform as the duo shared an opening partnership of 143 runs. Later, Virat Kohli availed the already generated momentum by the openers to smash his 73rd international hundred and guide the team to a mountainous record-breaking total of 373 runs. In response, while chasing skipper Dasun Shanaka dragged his team to get past the 300 mark but couldn't cross the finishing line. The Lankan skipper thrived in the middle and brought about his unbeaten hundred, though in vain, as India won by 67 runs. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav Involved in Engaging Conversation Post India’s Win Over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI (Watch Video).

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dasun Shanaka (SL), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) and Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Umran Malik (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Kasun Rajitha (SL) could form the bowling attack

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND),Hardik Pandya (IND), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Axar Patel (IND),Umran Malik (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kasun Rajitha (SL).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Dasun Shanaka (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

