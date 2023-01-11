Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI hundred in the IND vs SL 1st ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Following this, the Indian batter was interviewed by his teammate Suryakumar Yadav. In the interview, Kohli answered that he came back from his batting slump "by accepting his failures". The former Indian captain also complemented Surya by pointing out "You (Surya) are playing at different level". BCCI later shared the video of the conversation on Twitter. Virat Kohli Reacts After Scoring 45th ODI Century and India’s Win Over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI at Guwahati (See Post).

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav Conversation

Of mutual admiration 🤝, dealing with expectations & starting the year with a glorious 💯 A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli 😃- By @ameyatilak Full interview 🔽 #TeamIndia #INDvSLhttps://t.co/VVfjt19zRM pic.twitter.com/StExnar1V1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

