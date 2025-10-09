Hosts India national cricket team were no match to the West Indies cricket team in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series. The India cricket team won the encounter by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now, it's time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Shubman Gill Reacts to India’s Victory Over West Indies by Innings and 140 Runs, Says ‘Was the Perfect Game They Wanted’.

The first Test match had only spanned three days. The West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Windies however could bear the heat of the Indian bowlers. In the first innings, they were bundled for a mere 162. India batted next, scoring 448/5, before declaring. KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) all scored tons. West Indies had no magic in the second innings either, scoring only 146, before getting all out. As things stand, if India wins or draws the second Test, they win the ongoing series; if West Indies wins, the series ends in a draw.

Delhi Weather Updates

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 is organized to begin on Friday, October 10, starting at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). During this time, the weather in Delhi is expected to be decent enough to play cricket. The temperature on Day 1 is expected to be mild, around 26 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast shows no chance of rainfall, so a match uninterrupted by rainfall can be expected. Team India Arrives at Gautam Gambhir’s Residence As Head Coach Hosts Dinner for Players and Support Staff Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is one with a black-soil base. This makes it a batting-friendly wicket in the initial stages of the game, with good bounce, and the ball carries well too. However, beyond Day 3, the surface tends to deteriorate, and the spinners are expected to be gamechangers from that phase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).