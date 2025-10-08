The India national cricket team will face the West Indies national cricket team in the second Test in New Delhi, starting on October 10. Ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has extended a heartwarming gesture for his team. The Indian head coach invited the entire squad, including support staff, for dinner at his New Delhi residence on October 8. A video is shared by ANI on their social media handle X, where the Indian cricket team, along with support staff, was spotted arriving at Gambhir's residence for dinner. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 against the West Indies. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja Close in on 4,000 Test Runs Ahead of India’s Clash Against West Indies in Delhi.

Team India Arrives at Gautam Gambhir’s Residence for Dinner

#WATCH | Indian Men's Cricket team and support staff arrive at the residence of team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, in Delhi He has hosted a special dinner for them ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies, which begins on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley… pic.twitter.com/QFhSGRoQDo — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

