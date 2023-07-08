After a long period of lay-off, the Indian Womens Cricket team is all set to be back in action against Bangladesh Women for a three match T20I series followed by a three match ODI series. The Women In Blue had a busy schedule during the starting of the new year with back-to-back commitments and the ICC T20 World Cup which they missed out on winning. It was followed by the inaugural WPL season, in which the cricketers had some solid outing with new faces emerging and now they return with new goals in front of their eyes. The cricketers gathered at the NCA a few months back for the physical preparation and now they are all set to. A squad with a new look has been selected with U-19 T20 World Cup winning coach Nooshin Al Khadeer as the Interim coach. BCCI Planning to Conduct Next Edition of Women’s Premier League in Home and Away Format During Diwali Window, Confirms Jay Shah.

India have included in their squad some fresh faces in Rashi Kanojiya, Minnu Mani, B Anusha and Uma Chetry, giving them a chance to shine at the international level in the absence of the likes of Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur. With no Richa in the team, the likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma need to step up big time on the slow and low pitches of Bangladesh. Deepti had donned the finisher’s role for UP Warriorz in the WPL.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head Record

India have a dominant record against Bangladesh when it comes to head-to-head numbers. The Women in Blue had 11 victories out of 13 matches played while Bangladesh Women only had two victories.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 clash features a lot of key players from both sides, who would be crucial for their team’s chances.

India Women Bangladesh Women Harmanpreet Kaur Nigar Sultana Shafali Verma Salma Khatun Smriti Mandhana Fahima Khatun

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Fahim Khatun and Nigar Sultana vs Deepti Sharma are the two key battles to watch out for in the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India Women will be locking horns with Bangladesh Women in the 1st T20I on Sunday, July 8 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chamari Athapaththu Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Batter to Top ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, the India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 Series will not be telecasted live in India, FanCode has the online Streaming rights of the IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming in India. Fans can turn to the FanCode app or website to catch the free live streaming of the IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I Match in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rashi Kanojiya.

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

