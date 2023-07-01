As per an Insidesports report, Jay Shah who is the secretary of India’s cricket governing board, on June 30, 2023, Friday, said that the second edition of the Women Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be played in the home and away format from the next edition of the tournament with a bigger window between the WPL and IPL, most probably during the Diwali 2023. BCCI Announces Dream11 As New Team India’s Lead Sponsor.

“We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali windows; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window. Women’s cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL,” Jay Shah told to media in an interaction on April 14, 2023.

Asking responses on Asia Cup 2023 from the teams participating in the tournament, Jay Shah had earlier confirmed that the BCCI would not send Team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, while also demanding responses from other teams regarding a possible venue for the competition.

“We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalise the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match,” Jay Shah said. Through the BCCI secretary’s leadership, the Asian Cricket Council managed to rake up $26.2 million.

“We have achieved a historic milestone of generating additional revenue for the ACC, creating new avenues of income such as NFT, Hybrid Graphics, and Pathway Tournament rights,” Shah had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).