The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the England women's national cricket team in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series. The IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be hosted at the Kennington Oval, London, on Friday, July 4. The third T20I between both countries will begin at 11:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. India-W Beat England-W By 24 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Go 2-0 Up.

The Women in Blue are leading the five-match T20I series 2-0 against the hosts. India women secured a dominating 97-run victory after Smriti Mandhana slammed a record-breaking century. In the second T20I in Bristol, the visitors registered a 24-run win. Amanjot Kaur was named Player of the Match for her brilliant 63*. The third T20I in London is a must-win game for England women, whereas the Women in Blue will look to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. India-W Beat England-W by 97 Runs 1st T20I 2025; Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Century, Shree Charani’s 4-Wicket Haul Help Women in Blue Take 1–0 Lead in Series.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND W)

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W)

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Emily Arlott (ENG W), NR-Shree Charani (IND W)

IND-W vs ENG-W W 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc)

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W), Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Emily Arlott (ENG W), NR-Shree Charani (IND W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).