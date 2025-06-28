The India women's national cricket team secured a dominating 97-run win in the first T20I of the five-match series against the England women's national cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28. Batting first, India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana smashed her maiden century in Women's T20Is. She achieved several records after completing her maiden T20I hundred. The left-handed batter top-scored with 112 off 62 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries. Mandhana's century helped India post a mammoth total of 210/5 in 20 overs. While chasing, England women were bundled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs after captain Nat Sciver-Brunt played a fighting knock of 66 runs. The rest of the bowlers failed to contribute with the bat. For India, Shree Charani shone with the ball as she took four wickets. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Match for her brilliant century. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fifth Women’s Player To Slam Century In Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

India Women Beat England Women by 97 Runs

A 9⃣7⃣-run victory for #TeamIndia in the T20I series opener in Nottingham 🥳 What a way to start the series and take a 1⃣-0⃣ lead 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iZwkYt8agO#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Mt6lGpqp8T — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2025

