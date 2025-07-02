In a close match, India's women national cricket team managed to prevail over England's women national cricket team in the second match of the ongoing IND-W vs ENG-W five-T20I 2025 series by 24 runs, and thus take a 2-0 lead. Jermimah Rodrigues (63) and Amanjot Kaur (63*) pulled India out of a ditch from 31 for 3 to help them stage a respectable total of 181. Richa Ghosh, too, contributed with a quickfire 32 off 20. In reply, England lost their three wickets quickly before the duo of Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones steadied the ship. But, Shree Charani found her way through England's late-middle order, claiming two wickets in an over, to put the hosts on the back foot, who ended up being 24 runs short of their target despite Sophie Ecclestone's 35. India-W Beat England-W by 97 Runs 1st T20I 2025; Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Century, Shree Charani’s 4-Wicket Haul Help Women in Blue Take 1–0 Lead in Series.

India Go 2-0 Up

