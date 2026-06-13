IND-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The stage is set for a thrilling start to India Women's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they face arch-rivals Pakistan Women in a blockbuster Group A encounter. This marquee match is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England, with an estimated start time of 2:30 PM BST (7:00 PM IST). As the Women in Blue aim to build on their recent successes and pursue their maiden T20 World Cup title, their historical dominance over Pakistan will undoubtedly provide a psychological edge. Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

IND-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between India Women and Pakistan Women in T20 Internationals has largely been one-sided, with India holding a clear upper hand. The two teams have met 16 times in the T20I format since their first encounter in 2009. India Women have emerged victorious in 13 of these clashes, showcasing their consistent performance against their neighbours. Pakistan Women have secured wins in three matches, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2022 Asia Cup by 13 runs. Their last meeting at the Women's Asia Cup 2024 also saw India secure a win.

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Draws/No Result India Women 16 13 3 0 Pakistan Women 16 3 13 0

IND-W vs PAK-W Recent Form

Both teams head into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 with varied recent forms. India Women, currently ranked third in T20Is, have had a mixed run leading up to the tournament, managing one win from their two warm-up matches. They notably beat West Indies by 26 runs but lost to England by five runs in their final warm-up fixture. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

Pakistan Women, ranked eighth globally, have struggled for consistent wins in the T20 format this year. Their recent performances include losses to Ireland by 7 wickets and West Indies by 25 runs in the T20 Ireland Tri-Series in May 2026. However, they had a strong showing earlier that month, securing three consecutive wins against Zimbabwe Women in a T20 series.

As India Women and Pakistan Women prepare to renew their intense rivalry, all eyes will be on Edgbaston for what promises to be an enthralling encounter to kick off their respective World Cup campaigns. India will be eager to maintain their strong record against Pakistan, while Pakistan will be looking to cause an upset and start their tournament with a significant victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).