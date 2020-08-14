India celebrates its 74th independence day on August 15, 2020 (Saturday) and it was on this day 73 ago on this day, the country received freedom from British rule after years of struggle. The country has always had a special connection with sports, mainly cricket. Indians affection with the game is so high that cricketers are considered as gods so on our 74th Independence Day, we take a look at some pictures and videos of Indian cricketers with our national flag. Ahead of Independence Day 2020 Google Doodle, Here’s a Look Back at Search Engine’s Beautiful Doodles From Past 5 Years Displayed on 15th August.
It was on the midnight of August 14, 1947, that the first Prime Minister of India, Jawarharlal Nehru unfurled the tricolour flag to mark the country’s freedom from British rule after nearly 200 years. August 15 is celebrated as a day of pride and honour in the country and Sportsmen take privilege in posing with and holding the national flag before every match or event. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma And his Passion
India U-19 Team
Rohit Sharma at FIFA WC Final
Sachin Tendulkar After 2011 WC
Team India Hoisting Flag in India
Hardik Pandya
MS Dhoni Prevents Flag From Touching the Ground
Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WEoqkh9SxN
— OM PRAKASH BAJIYA (@OM_0786) February 11, 2019
August 15 is a national holiday in India as the country honours the martyrs of its freedom struggle and celebrates the day it got freedom from the British Raj. The tricolour is hoisted in residential areas by different Resident Welfare Associations on the independency day while a day prior, the president of India delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation’
