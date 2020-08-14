India is ready to celebrate its 74th Independence Day 2020. This year, the celebration will be different. Securities are tightened across the nation, and social distancing norms are in place. Because of the pandemic, India’s Independence Day 2020 celebration will significantly be virtual, with citizens honouring the day from their homes. Although most of the tradition will not be followed this year, one thing is certain—Google Doodle. Over the years, Google has made pretty awesome doodles to celebrate India’s Independence Day on August 15. They are fun and surprising. As we gear up to celebrate India’s Independence Day 2020, in this article, we bring you past five years, beautiful Google Doodles celebrating the country’s freedom on 15th August. Indian Independence Day 2020: How a Pandemic Made Us Realise The Value of Freedom in the Truest Form.

Google never fails to honour significant occasions. The search giant always surprises its users with its amazing artistry skills, featuring so many poignant illustrations dedicated to the particular event. For Independence Day celebration in India, each Google comes up with a different theme, displaying the country’s freedom struggle from the British Raj and its rich history. Let us take a look at the past five years, Google Doodles that was created in honour of Independence Day 2020. From Kite Making to Singing Patriotic Bollywood Songs in Hindi, Last-Minute Ideas for 15th August Celebration With Family & Friends.

India's Independence Day 2015 Google Doodle:

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2015 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

In 2015, Google Doodle depicted Mahatma Gandhi and his followers at the Salt March of 1930, which served as the big impetus of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

India's Independence Day 2016 Google Doodle:

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2016 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

India Independence Day 2016 Google Doodle depicted Jawaharlal Nehru, delivering the ‘Tryst With Destiny’ speech in 1947, introducing the world to the free nation, India.

India's Independence Day 2017 Google Doodle:

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2017 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

To honour India’s Independence Day 2017 celebration, the artist used a unique paper-cut art style to create a Doodle fit for the bold and colourful celebration of the event. The Parliament House is depicted in her work, commemorates the triumph of independence.

India's Independence Day 2018 Google Doodle:

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2018 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2018 featured images of some of India’s iconic colourful plant life and mighty animals. It was inspired by India truck art.

India's Independence Day 2019 Google Doodle:

India’s Independence Day Google Doodle 2019 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

The Google Doodle celebrating India’s Independence Day on August 15, 2019, displays the traditional motifs from India textiles evoking the complex, yet harmonious ‘patchwork,’ of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, courage and compassion.

These are the past five years’ Google Doodle, honouring India’s Independence Day celebration. Google is yet to unveil the doodle for the 74th Independence Day.

