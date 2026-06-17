India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 5

The 'A' Team Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka continues to deliver exciting cricket, and the focus now shifts to the second encounter between India A and Afghanistan A. This pivotal 5th match of the tournament, featuring some of the brightest young talents, promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for crucial points in the round-robin stage. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video).

Current Standings (After 4 Matches)

As of June 16, 2026, the points table reflects the following:

Team Played Won Lost No Result Net Run Rate Points Sri Lanka A 3 2 1 0 +0.722 4 India A 3 1 2 0 +0.330 2 Afghanistan A 2 1 1 0 - 2

Where to Watch: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans looking to catch the live action of the India A vs Afghanistan A clash can tune into the following platforms: Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs Against Sri Lanka A in Tri-Nation Series Match?

India: Sony Sports Network (TV Telecast) & Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Sony Sports Network (TV Telecast) & Sony LIV (Live Streaming) Other Regions (including UK, USA, Australia): Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

This crucial encounter marks the second time India A and Afghanistan A will face off in this Tri-Nation Series. With both teams eager to consolidate their position before the final stages, expect a fiercely contested match in Dambulla.

India A Squad (Captain: Tilak Varma): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma.

Afghanistan A Squad (Captain: Imran Mir): Hassan Eisakhil, Noor Ul Rahman (WK), Bahir Shah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Khalid Taniwal, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalil Gurbaz, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).