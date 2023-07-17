India are slated to lock horns with Ireland for a three-match T20I series on August 18. The Men in Blue are expected to be without most of their ODI regulars in the Ireland tour and Hardik Pandya is likely to be the leader to be the troops in the T20I series. Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Reminisce Special Memories From Dominica, BCCI Shares Video Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

Not only India shall be without some of their key players but also they might not the have services of their coaching staff. As per the report from Cricbuzz, head coach Rahul Dravid and other members of its coaching staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. The coaching staff will be given a break to make ensure that they have enough time to recover before the beginning of a hectic schedule which will witness India taking part in the marquee Asia Cup 2023, starting August 31, followed by bilateral series against Australia and then the all-important ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Dravid and his support staff will head back to India after the completion of the ongoing West Indies tour. India will conclude their West Indies multi-format series with the T20I leg. The first three matches of the five-match T20I series will be held in West Indies and the final two games will take place in the United States of America. The coaching staff are scheduled to leave for their homes from the USA. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023: WTC Final Snub Spurred Me in My Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin After Five-Wicket Haul Against West Indies

With Dravid set to be given a break, Cricbuzz has reported that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will act as the head coach for the T20I series in Ireland. Laxman has been counted upon to coach the national side in the past and the former Indian cricketer has played the role to perfection. In fact, he was the coach of the Indian team when the Men in Blue last toured Ireland in 2022.

