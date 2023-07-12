It has been 12 years that Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli shared some special memories between the two. In a video shared by the BCCI shows Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli speaking about how they started their journey in 2011 when they were team members and now in 2023 the scenarios have changed as Rahul Dravid has become the head coach of Team India and Virat Kohli is now a senior player of the team.

Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli Reminiscing Special Memories From Dominica

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ - Team members 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ - Head Coach & Batter 12 years on Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli reminisce some special Dominica memories 😊#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/HRkBLS2Lam — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023

