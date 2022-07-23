After an impressive display in the first ODI, India will be aiming to seal the series when they meet West Indies in the second game of the series. IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). So ahead of the WI vs IND encounter, we take a look at India's likely playing XI. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

Shikhar Dhawan looked unfazed by the burden of captaincy as he played a sensational knock to lead his team to victory and will be opening the innings alongside Shubam Gill, who also scored a brilliant half-centiry. Shreyas Iyer will keep his number 3 spot.

Suryakumar Yadav is solidifying his play in number 4 and is likely to play in that position again. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is likely to take on the role behind the stumps and take advantage of the opportunities provided to him. Deepak Hooda is expected to be the final pure batter in the team.

Axar Patel will be that main all-rounder in the team and will be one of the spinners along with star man Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack and will get support from Shardul Thakur and Ptasidh Krishna.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

