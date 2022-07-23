India defeated West Indies by three runs in the 1st ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final over to take his team over the line in a last-ball thriller. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a century but played a brilliant knock. Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 highlights here.

