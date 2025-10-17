Rohit Sharma is all set to make his comeback to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans would look forward to watching the Hitman in full flow in the three games. But prior to his return to international cricket, Rohit Sharma had to grind it out and work on his fitness, reducing a lot of weight, apart from working hard in the nets. Ex-Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar helped Rohit Sharma train and in an interaction with Star Sports, he shed light on the 2025 Champions Trophy-winning captain's journey of transformation. Rohit Sharma Steals the Spotlight With Lean Look at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series, Fans Say ‘What a Transformation’.

Abhishek Nayar Speaks on Rohit Sharma's Fitness Journey

Lean. Mean. Run-scoring machine 🦾#AbhishekNayar talks about how Hitman, @ImRo45, used 12 weeks of intense training to make a difference and become a fitter version of himself 💪⚔️#AUSvIND 👉 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT, 8 AM! pic.twitter.com/dTijpgw6zJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2025

"I think we realized that there were 12 weeks before this Australia series so the thought process was to do something different. Since we had time on our hands, it was not about maintaining but about growth in regards to his physical structure, movements- how he viewed himself, how he looked in front of the mirror and also being in a place where he felt fitter and he could move faster and swifter on the field even with the bat. The 12 weeks was more about making a difference. There were lots of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him at the airport. So it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter. That's where the journey started," he revealed. IND vs AUS 2025: Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Gearing Up Against Australia for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Audition or Farewell Tour?

"12 weeks is a lot of hard work and a lot of perseverance, not only in regards to three to three hours of training but also his food and his habits. It has been a lot of sacrifices that have transformed him into this mean machine, if I could say so," added Abhishek Nayar. 'Dhakka Mat Dena, Usko Lagna Nahi Chahiye' Abhishek Nayar Urges Fans to Make Way for Rohit Sharma as Hitman Leaves Mumbai's Shivaji Park After Training for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series (Watch Video).

Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma's Transformative Journey

Fitness, mindset, power. @ImRo45's recent fitness routine was meticulously planned. #AbhishekNayar reveals our Hitman's transformative journey. #AUSvIND 👉 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT, 8 AM pic.twitter.com/5ppMZohufg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2025

Rohit Sharma stunned one and all with a leaner look when he appeared at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 earlier this month. The Hitman was replaced by Shubman Gill as the new India National Cricket Team ODI captain ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, a move which has prompted a lot of questions on his future in international cricket.

