After winning the first ODI pretty comfortably, India would have their sights firmly set on achieving a series win when they face West Indies in the second match of the series on Wednesday, February 9. The hosts put up a brilliant bowling performance led by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, with the duo complementing each other well and picking up seven wickets. West Indies could only manage 176 runs despite Jason Holder's fighting 57 and in the end, India chased down the total with 22 overs to spare. Ahead of the second match, let us take a look at India's predicted XI for the game. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Ahmedabad

The hosts would have KL Rahul return to the squad. Not just him but Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini--all would be available for selection. The question revolves around KL Rahul--if he is picked then who makes way? An option can be to have Rahul slotted in as the second opener alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. But Rahul's involvement in the team would be much more effective if he comes in to bat in the middle-order, preferably at number four.

It would indeed be interesting to see how India line up against West Indies in the second ODI. With Rahul as a middle-order batter, one of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal comes into the playing XI. In that case, there might be a question over Deepak Hooda's place in the side. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar are almost assured of their spots in the playing XI, unless there's an injury to one of them.

India Likely Playing XI vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan/Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

