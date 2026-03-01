India successfully chased down a record 196-run target to secure a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup 2026. The qualification comes on the back of a five-wicket victory against two-time champions West Indies in their IND vs WI Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, courtesy of Sanju Samson, who led a masterful chase for the Men in Blue. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.

Sanju Samson Aces Chase

Despite losing early wickets during the powerplay, Sanju Samson delivered a match-winning performance. Reaching his half-century in just 26 deliveries, Samson anchored the chase with confident stroke play. Supported by vital and aggressive cameos from captain Suryakumar Yadav (18), Tilak Varma (27), and Hardik Pandya (17), India held their nerve to complete the run chase.

Samson (97*) and Shivam Dube (8*) added 20 runs off six balls to see the India National Cricket Team through to the next round.

West Indies Post 195 Against India

The West Indies have set a challenging 196-run target for India, posting 195 for 4 in their pivotal T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture at Eden Gardens today. Sent in to bat, the Caribbean side built a solid foundation through key contributions from Shai Hope and Roston Chase (40). India vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Although Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) claimed two vital middle-over wickets to briefly stall their momentum, an aggressive, unbeaten late surge from Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*) ensured the visitors secured a highly competitive total.

The Men in Blue will now travel to Mumbai to face England at Wankhede on March 5 in semi-final 2. The semi-final 1 will see South Africa, who are on a seven-match unbeaten streak, face New Zealand in Kolkata at Eden Gardens on March 4.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).