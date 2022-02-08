After a comprehensive win by six wickets, India and West Indies are all set to take on each other in the second ODI. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat and the in this article we shall bring to you the live streaming, head-to-head details, key players and other details. The Indians currently lead the three-game series 1-0. The last game was quite a low-scoring one. All thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal who scalped four wickets by conceding 49 runs. India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of West Indies Tour of India.

West Indies scored 176 runs. Jason Holder became the highest scorer of the team as he stabilised the team. Holder made 57 runs and Fabian Allen scored 29 runs. In response to this, Rohit Sharma scored a half-century. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant got out early. In the end, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda were the ones who led the team to the finishing line. Now let's have a look at the preview of the game.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in ODIs

India and West Indies have played a combined 134 ODIs out of which the Men in Blue have emerged triumphant on 65 occasions. West Indies have achieved victory in 63 games.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Key Players

Skipper Rohit Sharma will play an important role for India while Yuzvendra Chahal will also have a huge responsibility with the ball. Veterans Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard will be key in West Indies’ performances.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Alzarri Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav vs Akeal Hosein will be the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 08, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platforms.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Sharmarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

