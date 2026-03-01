India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India and the West Indies will face off tonight at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a decisive ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter. You can find India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. With both co-hosts vying for the last available semi-final berth, the Group 1 fixture serves as a virtual quarter-final. The victor will advance to Mumbai to play England, whilst the defeated side will be eliminated from the tournament. India vs West Indies Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The qualification permutations for tonight's match are straightforward. South Africa has already secured the top spot in Group 1 with an unbeaten run, leaving India and the West Indies to battle for the runner-up position. With England and New Zealand having already qualified from Group 2, only one place remains in the knockout stages.

Both sides enter the match knowing that a victory is the only path forward. The winner of tonight's contest will travel to the Wankhede Stadium to face Group 2 table-toppers England in the second semi-final on Thursday, 5 March. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Squads

India National Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

West Indies National Cricket Team

Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

