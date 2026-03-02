In a tournament defined by intense pressure and high-velocity cricket, a moment of unintentional comedy briefly lightened the atmosphere at Eden Gardens on Sunday, 1 March. During India’s successful pursuit of 196 against the West Indies, Rinku Singh, who was benched for the match but helping with team duties, accidentally attempted to walk away with Sanju Samson’s bat following a drinks break. Sanju Samson Does Cross Sign Celebration After Hitting Winning Runs As India Qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

The incident occurred as Samson was anchoring India’s chase in what was effectively a virtual quarter-final. Rinku, wearing a team bib, had entered the field alongside Kuldeep Yadav to provide hydration and towels to the batters. After holding Samson’s bat to allow him to refresh, Rinku instinctively tucked the equipment under his arm and began jogging back toward the dugout. Samson then indicated about the incident and reclaimed his gear with both of them laughing.

Rinku Singh Mistakenly Walks Away With Sanju Samson's Bat

Rinku Singh Mistakenly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat 😂 Reaction Of Kuldeep and Samson Was Priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/2tDrSokmZd — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) March 2, 2026

The ‘Bat Thief’ Strikes Again

The mix-up quickly went viral, with fans noting Rinku’s established reputation as the "bat thief" of the Indian dressing room. The middle-order batter has become known for his humorous habit of "borrowing" bats from senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IPL.

While Rinku was omitted from the starting XI for the second consecutive game, his presence on the field during the break highlighted the strong camaraderie within the squad. Despite the personal setback of being dropped and recently dealing with the loss of his father, Rinku appeared in good spirits as he supported his teammates from the sidelines.

Sanju Samson’s Record-Breaking Redemption

The brief distraction did nothing to break Sanju Samson’s concentration. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered the defining innings of his international career, striking an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls. This performance marked India's highest successful run-chase in T20 World Cup history.

Samson’s promotion to the top of the order proved to be a masterstroke by the team management. Facing a must-win scenario to avoid elimination, he struck 12 boundaries and four sixes, guiding India to a five-wicket victory with four balls to spare. India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Sanju Samson Shines As Men In Blue Beat West Indies.

The victory officially eliminates the West Indies and secures India's place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Having finished second in Group 1, India now prepares for a high-profile rematch against England.

