India suffered a shocking loss against England in the first Test match in Hyderabad and are down 0-1 in the five-match Test series. Despite looking comfortably ahead in the game, India slipped behind after Day three and went totally off-track on Day 4 when the batting unit collapsed in front of Tom Hartley. Rohit Sharma and his men started the game on frontfoot taking a big lead of 190 runs in the first innings, but Ollie Pope played a fantastic knock of 196 runs and powered England well in-front. Tom Hartley capitalised on the opportunity taking seven wickets in the second innings and sealing a memorable victory for India. Eyeing a comeback in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam, India will be looking towards a few changes in their playing XI. Fans eager to know the potential changes in India's playing XI against England in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam, will get the entire information here. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja Cause Major Playing XI Selection Headache for Team India.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Indian batting lineup didn't perform well in the first Test match. Specially the duo of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are reasons of major concern to the Indian team management. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul scored in the first innings but failed to get runs under pressure in the second innings. Rohit Sharma couldn't convert a good start while Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin could only chip in with cameos. With Rahul and Jadeja ruled out of the second Test with injuries, it is likely that Rajat Patidar and Washington Sundar will be making their way in adding more depth to the batting lineup. ‘Virat Kohli Spat on Me’, Former South Africa Test Cricketer Dean Elgar Reveals Shocking Incident.

India will be disappointed with how the spinners operated in the second innings. Axar Patel has failed to make his mark at all and Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't at his best too. Jasprit Bumrah bowled with energy and guile and scalped four wickets in the second innings putting some pressure on the English cricketers. Mohammed Siraj was not used by Rohit Sharma much. India will have a decision in hand with go with an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or go in the conventional way of having two seamers. It is likely with the batting weakened in the absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja they can opt for an extra all-rounder in Sourabh Kumar too.

India's Likely Playing XI vs England for 2ndTest

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

