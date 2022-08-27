Just a few more than 24 hours is left for the epic rivalry to once again get reignited as India take on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Sunday, August 28. The contest would be played in front of a packed and divided crowd at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue, who are the defending champions, will seek to prove a point against Pakistan, a side that had humiliated them last year at the T20 World Cup in the UAE. On the other hand, Pakistan would be confident that they can defeat India and will know that a win against the mighty Men in Blue would boost their hopes of a title win. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai

There have been a few questions circling around what the Indian playing XI for this match might look like. While there's absolute certainty about who the top four would be, there are questions on how the lower-middle order and bowling department might shape up. How India might line up tomorrow against Pakistan will also give fans a rough indication of the team's composition for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played later this year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will open with his regular partner KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will bat at his usual position, number three.

After sensational performances in England, there's absolutely no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav will be India's number four followed by Rishabh Pant at number five. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has rediscovered his game this year, will come in t six followed by Dinesh Karthik, who would do the finisher's job and score quick runs.

Ravindra Jadeja will be in next and that would be the potential end of India's batting order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will be the ones to follow. Although Singh has a high possibility of featuring in this game, one cannot rule out the chances of Avesh Khan, who has regularly played for India in recent times.

India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Clash Against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).