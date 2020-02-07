File image of India Women batter. (Photo: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)

Courtesy a brilliant bowling performance by Anya Shrubsole and a handy knock by Natalie Sciver, England Women thrashed India Women by four wickets in the ongoing T20 tri-series in Australia. With this win, they have also climbed up to the top of the points table and have made their case stronger to get a ticket for the finals. Indian batswomen were restricted to123/6 in their allotted 20 overs after a brilliant bowling performance by England. India Lose to England by Four Wickets in Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2020.

For India, opener Smriti Mandhana was the top-scorer with 45 off 40 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues also smashed 23 off 20 balls. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually retracted to a paltry total.

In response, England lost six wickets in the chase and completed it in 18.5 overs. Sciver made a significant contribution as she scored 50 off 38 balls. Fran Wilson finished unbeaten on 20 off 22 balls as she helped her side cross the line.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was top wicket-taker for India as she scalped three wickets for just 23 runs. Other bowlers, barring Radha Yadav, failed to provide her any support as England chased down the target of 123.

India will now face hosts Australia on February 08 and will be looking to inch closer to the finals spot. Australia and England will also face-off on Sunday with the final scheduled on Wednesday, February 12.