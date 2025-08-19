The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 15-member India national cricket team squad led by Suryakumar Yadav for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in T20I format. Several T20I specialists find their place in the squad, including the top two ICC ranked batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill the new vice-captain, and also ace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 9 with the United Arab Emirates hosting the 17th edition of the continental competition run by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). BCCI announced India's squad in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai during a press conference.

India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

🚨 #TeamIndia's squad for the #AsiaCup 2025 🔽 Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana,… — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will act as a preparation stage for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where India will look to defend its title, with the competition being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, arch-rivals Pakistan, and hosts United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2025, with all their matches taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. No Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Announced, Salman Ali Agha Retained As Captain.

India begins their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE, before taking on rivals Pakistan on September 14, and ending the group stage against Oman on September 19.

With no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks, the Indian management will look to find fixes in the 15-plus T20Is Team India plays, including the Asia Cup 2025, ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in February next year.

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby Players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

