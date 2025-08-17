In a shocking move, PCB have named a 17-member Pakistan national cricket team squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025, without veterans Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. The PCB have retained Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan's captain for the Asia Cup and UAE T20I tri-series involving Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. Experienced players like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheeb Shah Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf all find a place in the squads. The Pakistan selectors have also included younger talents like Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Mukeem. The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to start on September 9, while the UAE T20I tri-series 2025 commences from August 29. ACC Announces Venues For Asia Cup 2025 in UAE; Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Host Matches Of Continental Competition Including India vs Pakistan

Pakistan Name Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Squads

Pakistan’s 17 Member Squad for Asia Cup and Tri Series Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, H Rauf, Hasan Ali, H Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, M Haris, M Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, S Afridi,Sufyan — Afzaal Abbasi (@imafzaal5) August 17, 2025

